Two Sentenced to Department of Corrections

During Associate Court with Judge Bock Thursday, Feb. 27, there were a total of 80 criminal cases on the docket –– 68 misdemeanor cases, five infractions, seven felony cases, 24 misdemeanor and/or infraction guilty pleas, and 14 failure to appear warrants issued.

Four cases waived preliminary hearing and are now in Division 1.

In a special circuit setting, Judge Bock sentenced Andrew Gendle, 32, Brumley, Mo., to four years in the Department of Corrections for failure to pay child support after Gendle admitted to violating his probation. The original offense occurred in September 2011 and was investigated by the Division of Child Support Enforcement.

On February 24, Judge Raymond Gross sentenced Benjamin Simmons, 32, Ava, to four years in prison for delivery of a controlled substance. He was ordered to complete 120-day institutional treatment while in prison. The initial offense occurred in June 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.