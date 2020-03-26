Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

March 15 – In today’s gospel the Samaritan woman asks Jesus for water, an image of our thirst for God. Jesus offers living water, a sign of God’s grace flowing from the waters of baptism. The early church used this gospel and those of the next two Sundays to deepen baptismal reflection during the final days of preparation before baptism at Easter. As we journey to the resurrection feast, Christ comes among us in word, bath, and meal— offering us the life-giving waters of God’s mercy and forgiveness.

Lord Jesus, I lay my worries and distractions before you. Help me open my heart to you in unburdened praise and worship.

“Let us come into God’s presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!” (Psalm 95:2, ESV). Welcome to worship.

Happy Birthday to Elnora Christenson, born on March 20th. Council members will be installed during today’s service. Lenten Luncheons continue at 11:30 AM Wednesday with MaryAnn Niemi leading the short worship. Soup and bread are plentiful.

6:00 pm, Monday: Karla Adams group meeting

10:00 am, Tuesday: TOPS meeting

11:30 am, Wednesday: Lenten Luncheon

9:30 am, Sunday: Adult Bible class /Sunday School

10:45 am, Sunday: Worship with communion.

Today’s Lector: MaryAnn Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Lesa Berger

