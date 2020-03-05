Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

March 1 – First Sunday in Lent

Today’s gospel tells of Jesus’ temptation in the desert. His forty-day fast becomes the basis of our Lenten pilgrimage. In the early church Lent was a time of intense preparation for those to be baptized at the Easter Vigil. This catechetical focus on the meaning of faith is at the heart of our Lenten journey to the baptismal waters of Easter. Hungry for God’s mercy, we receive the bread of life to nourish us for the days ahead.

As Lent begins, I pray, Lord, that you will help it be a season of spiritual growth for me and for your whole church. Amen.

Lent has begun: a time for both walking with Jesus toward the cross and being strengthened in our faith and knowledge of God. Welcome to worship and to the Lenten journey.

We will have Lenten Wednesday lunch and bible Study at 11:30am

Karla Adams will be using the church at 6:00pm Monday. TOPS will be using the church at 10:00am Tuesday.

Naomi Circle will have a workday with Diana Batcheller teaching us to make braided rugs on Wednesday at 9:30am.

9:30am Sunday, Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sunday, Worship with communion

Today’s Lector: Jean Rutledge

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Feb. 23 – Transfiguration of Our Lord.

Today’s festival is a bridge between the Advent-Christmas-Epiphany cycle that begins in several days. On a high mountain Jesus is revealed as God’s beloved Son, echoing the words at his baptism. This vision of glory sustains us as Jesus faces his impending death in Jerusalem. We turn this week to Ash Wednesday and our yearly baptismal journey from Lent to Easter. Some churches put aside the alleluia at the conclusion of today’s liturgy. This word of joy will be omitted during the penitential season of Lent and will be sung again at Easter

Holy Spirit, please quiet my heart of all distractions so I can give you my full attention in worship. Amen.

“Exalt the Lord our God and worship at his footstool; [for] he is holy” (Psalm 99:5, NIV). Welcome.

Happy Anniversary to Karen Becker and Steve Zeedyk, married on February 26th.

TOPS will be using the church at 10:00 AM Tuesday.

All who are going to St. Francis Anglican Church for the Ash Wednesday service will meet here at church at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, the 26th.

9:30 am Sunday – Adult Bible class

10:45 am – Sunday School Worship followed by Potluck

Today’s Lector: Ed Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nancy Smith