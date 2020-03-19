Transportation Commission Awards Contracts for Southeast District Projects

SIKESTON – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Southeast District projects during an electronic ballot process held on March 4. Awarded contracts include pavement improvements and bridge improvements. Contracts include the following:

• $6,975,000 contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., pavement improvements on the following routes:

Route 160 from Route 99 to Route FF in Oregon County;

Route 142 from Route 101 to Route E in Ozark County;

Route JJ from Route 5 to Route 95 in Douglas County;

Route Z from Route 76 to Route P in Howell County;

Route MM from Route 38 to the end of state maintenance in Texas County;

Route AM from Route 95 to the end of state maintenance in Wright County;

Route M from Route 63 to Route 160 in Oregon County;

Route 76 from Route 137 to Route 181 in Douglas County, and;

Route J from Route 160 to the Arkansas State line in Ozark County.

• $801,564 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for a bridge replacement over Little Black River on Route 142 in Ripley County.

• $4,639,320 contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for pavement improvements on the following routes:

Route 153 from Route 60 to Route 25 in Stoddard County;

Route E from Route 84 to Route 25 in Dunklin County, and;

Route C from Route B to Route 105 in Mississippi County.

• $1,481,740 contract was awarded to Phillips Hardy, Inc., for a bridge replacement over Lick Creek on Route J in Ozark County.

• $1,890,400 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for the following bridge replacements.

Route AA over Caney Creek in Cape Girardeau County;

Route P over Brush Creek in Bollinger County, and;

Route ZZ over Drainage Ditch #4 in Scott County.

For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).