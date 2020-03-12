Tip Line Established to Help Stop Forest Arson

ROLLA, Mo. – Mark Twain National Forest needs your help to stop forest arson. The Forest has established an anonymous tip line for the public and is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any arsonists responsible for burning Forest lands.

Every year, arsonists are responsible for multiple fires throughout the Forest; and their actions place citizen’s lives and homes at risk. Forest arson also endangers the lives of firefighters and can damage favorite hunting spots and wildlife habitat.

Forest Service Law Enforcement is continuing to offer up to $25,000 for information that leads to arrests and convictions in arson cases. The amount of the reward distributed will depend on the actionable nature of the information provided as determined by Forest Service Law Enforcement.

If you have any information that can help catch arsonists, please call the Mark Twain National Forest arson hotline at (573) 364-1745 and provide the following information:

Location and time of the fire

Name of person responsible, if known

Description of persons observed at the scene

Description of any vehicles observed at the scene

Any other pertinent information

Caller’s contact information for reward purposes. Information will be kept confidential.