During this uncertain period, the Douglas County Herald is taking steps to do our part in protecting our customers and our staff as we work through this crisis together.

Our staff is hard at work continuing to facilitate print jobs and work on the newspaper, however, due to the coronavirus threat, we have closed our lobby to the public ––

Office phones are still being answered during normal business hours….please call us at 417.683.4181.

We have placed a metal file cabinet on the east side of the main door for customer convenience –– please place news items, ad information or any other items inside the top drawer for us to pick up….just place them inside. Or if preferred, you may want to slide the item underneath the lobby door. You may also call the office number and let us know you have dropped an item off.

We are prepared to accept ad information, ad corrections, news items and photos via email. Please email news items to news@douglascountyherald.com and ad information to mindy@douglascountyherald.com

Payments are being accepted by telephone or mail. Our mailing address is: P. O. Box 577, Ava, MO 65608.

In short, we are doing everything we can to keep ourselves healthy, to keep you healthy, and to continue to serve you. Please reach out to us, we are still here and ready to assist.

Thank you for your trust and cooperation –– we look forward to being of continued service. Please do not hesitate to call or email us with news items, stories, or questions you may have. We welcome your input.

And, as we work through this pandemic together, please be patient as it is our continued wish to serve you. Our print shop is still open, and the newspaper will continue to publish on Thursdays….we are just transacting business a little differently right now.

To stay updated, please go to our website www.douglascountyherald.com or visit our Facebook page.

Thanks for understanding, and working with us,

Management and staff of the

Douglas County Herald