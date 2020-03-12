Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

March 2 – As the Tecumseh access on Norfork Lake is now in the news, my memories go back to a tragedy in the 1930s, before the lake went in, when a young man, David Nesbit, drowned there near where the bridge is now. One Sunday evening he was swimming there, near what was then the Ode Strong house, and jumping off the big rock that stood over the swimming hole on the river. No one seemed to know exactly how it happened. He was Johnny and Clyde Nesbit’s younger brother, and only 18 or 19, I believe. It was a terrible happening in our neighborhood. The Nesbits had come from Iowa, and they would play music at our music parties.

As I write this Monday afternoon, a big whirlwind is swirling the leaves in my yard.

It being an election year, I sit and sip my coffee and think my private thoughts about the candidates. I have an urge to do more on the public scene, but I’m no longer able to. The important thing is for each person to vote.

We have four elections this year! Next week, on March 10, we vote in the presidential primary. On April 7, we will elect some school board members and vote on a new tax. Then, in August is the primary when county, state and federal officials are “nominated” – and in Ozark County that usually means elected. Finally, in November is the General Election, when we elect the president.

My daughter Karen Davis called me Monday morning, and I was very happy to hear from her as it had been a few days since she had felt well enough to call. She has been very weak following chemo treatments, and we ask again for prayers for her. We lost her husband, Dave, last week, and we all grieve that loss.

Today there are dangerous times – so many crazy people, it seems.

Before TV days, a housewife would be constantly patching worn knees, piecing quilts, making rugs and so forth. But now, you buy the jeans readymade with the holes in them to be in style. That beats all I ever saw! I never thought I’d see the day when holey clothes were the fashion. They would not have been popular back in Johnson’s Store in Gainesville, where we bought one pair of jeans a year for our boys. I was reminded of that last month when I saw Rex and Frances Johnson’s photo in the newspaper in a Valentine’s Day story.

If Johnson’s Store didn’t have what we needed, we also ordered from Sears Roebuck, Montgomery Ward and National Bellas Hess catalogs. That was a big treat, making up our orders, as there were no Wal-mart at that time where we could shop, no ordering things off a computer!

Paralee Rae and I live across the road from each other and talk sometimes by phone. Also, Lynn Hicks and her mom, Helen Conardy, brought me a plate of food from Mountain Home. Thank you to them! I’m sorry I missed the first Sunday chicken dinner at The Center.