Sweden-Linda Johnson

March 15 – “This happened that the works of God might be displayed in his life.” Words spoken early in the opening to the Sunday sermon. It’s a takeoff on part of the words contained in John 9:3. We had already set aside a time for prayer that had been called for throughout our nation due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In John 9 the story of a blind man is being told. He is sitting by the roadside doing who knows what. Jesus and his disciples are walking by and the disciples ask Jesus who sinned–the blind man or his parents. Jesus says his blindness has nothing to do with sin. That this is a way to show the works of God.

Now the blind man hasn’t asked for anything, he’s just sitting by the roadside. Jesus takes the initiative. He kneels down, spits on the ground, and makes a clay that he applies to the man’s eyes. The Bible doesn’t expressly say so but Jesus must have told him who he was because in verse 11 the man relates what happened and that a man named Jesus did it.

Jesus told him to go “wash in the pool of Siloam.” (verse 7) He gets up and goes and does what Jesus told him to do and came back seeing. At first, people who knew the blind man weren’t sure it was him. He probably did look different. After all, a profound change had taken place. Expecting a man who could not see, probably had to be led everywhere, and now a man who resembles him walks up to his neighbors. “Is that really you?” “Yes, it’s me.”

Now they want to know what happened, how did it happen, and who did it. So he related his story. It’s in verse 11. Isn’t that the way it always is? We see a difference in people and we want to know all about it. This man had a testimony to tell. He had an encounter with a man called Jesus who restored his sight.

All of us have testimonies and all of us should be willing to share them just as this man did. When was the last time you gave a testimony? When was the last time you had a story to tell about what God has done for you? It’s true that Jesus works in all of our lives and it’s also true that people want to hear about it.“But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen” (II Peter 3:18) Go tell your story. People want to know about it. And give the glory to God for your blessings.

