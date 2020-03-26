State Routes in Douglas, Greene, Webster Counties Set for Resurfacing 

Timeline is from late March through early May

Drivers can expect one-lane traffic and crews and equipment along Douglas / Webster County Route Z south of Fordland starting the week of March 30, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Route Z will receive a new asphalt driving surface between U.S. Route 60 in Fordland and Missouri Route 14 west of Ava. The total length of the project is nearly 12 miles.

During the road work, drivers can expect slowed and, possibly stopped traffic with flaggers directing them through the work zone.

Crews also will use a pilot vehicle to lead traffic through work areas. Drivers on side roads and private entrances should wait for the pilot vehicle before entering the roadway where the resurfacing work is taking place.

The project also includes resurfacing the following routes:

Webster County Route KK between Webster County Route A south of Marshfield and Webster County Route B north of Rogersville starting in mid-April. The total length of the project is nearly 14 miles.

Greene/Webster County Route D between Missouri Route 125 and Webster County Route B north of Rogersville starting in late April. The total length of the project is 4 miles.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

Journagan Construction Company of Springfield is doing the work for a low bid amount of $2 million.

The project must be completed by Nov. 1, 2020. However the contractor expects all three state routes to be completed by the early part of May.