St. Francis – Gary Kester

March 1 – Lent began last Wednesday with the traditional Ash Wednesday service during which we chanted the Litany or General Supplication for God’s Mercy, which is done only during the Lenten season, followed by the imposition of the ashes and Holy Communion. We were happy to be joined by friends from Trinity Lutheran Church and we hope they enjoyed their visit as much as we enjoyed having them.

Sunday, March 1, was The First Sunday in Lent and thus we begin a new season, the most solemn one in the Christian calendar. Altar & vestment colors are violet and Morning Prayer is replaced by the Litany. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting that Lent is a time for Christians to look at ourselves and think about our purpose in the world, so we can rise above the temptations of the world as Jesus did. This day is also known as Temptation Sunday after the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 4:1, in which Jesus is led into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. This temptation occurs just after His baptism as He is beginning His mission, and it is a time for us also to raise our spiritual level and contemplate the rest of our lives. Jesus is tempted to turn stones into bread but answers with the famous statement “It is written, man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” He is also offered worldly power and security but resists and goes on with His mission. We should do our best to do the same.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the wedding anniversary prayer for George & Rita Fancher whose anniversary is March 5 and noted that next Sunday is a vestry meeting and March 22 will be our next work day.

