Springfield Art Museum Celebrates Youth Art Month with Annual All School Exhibition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –– The Springfield Art Museum is pleased to present the 88th Annual All School Exhibition, which officially opened to the public on March 7.

Every March, in celebration of Youth Art Month, the Museum invites student artists from across our community, in Kindergarten through twelfth grade, to exhibit outstanding artwork in the All School Exhibition. This highly anticipated show has been a staple of our exhibition schedule since 1932, making it our longest running exhibition initiative, outdating even Watercolor USA.

Divided into three sections containing elementary, middle school, and high school, the exhibit brought over 14,800 patrons to the Museum in 2019 to view more than 400 works of local art from students in Springfield’s public, private, and parochial schools, as well as by local homeschool cooperatives. As the art teachers who work with these students know, art is a powerful educational tool. In addition to creativity and self-expression, the arts teach problem solving, critical thinking, innovation, and collaboration.

Artwork created by children and teenagers is often relegated to education wings or hallways when it is displayed in museums. By showcasing students’ work in one of our primary gallery spaces – the Weisel Gallery, named after Museum Founder and Art Educator Deborah Weisel – the Museum seeks to highlight the importance of arts education and honor the accomplishments of young artists.

The All School Exhibition also reflects the work of the incredibly talented teachers in our community, many of whom are practicing artists themselves. Faculty members from participating schools and home school cooperatives select artwork for exhibition, and a dedicated team of teachers and students from Springfield Public Schools installs the art in the galleries.

Enjoy this year’s exhibit March 7 – April 26 at the Springfield Art Museum, located at 1111 East Brookside Drive.

Admission is always free. Donations are gratefully accepted.