Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

March 23 – Sunday morning service was on Facebook due to the medical crisis in our country now. We watched at home.

Brother Evans brought the message titled “Anxiety in the Crisis,” from Psalms 23: Shadow of Death, 1Kings 19:9-18, Shadow of Victory, Luke 22:39-46, Shadow of the Cross.

Kendra Shelton sang two beautiful praise songs.

We are praying that things will soon be back to normal again. We sure miss worshiping with our church family in person.

Delmar and I are staying in except doctor appointments. We are self quarantined.

We are blessed with friends and family who are checking on us regularly. Missy Breshears brought us some things from the store and Kathleen Deatherage brought us some eggs. Ron Smith brought us a bag of corn-on-the-cob.

It would be really nice to see some sunshine.

Until next week help us pray for our country and the world.