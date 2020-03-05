Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

March 1 – We didn’t get to go to church today. Delmar wasn’t walking very well and I had a sinus headache.

We are enjoying the pretty weather. Sunshine seems to make a person feel better.

It is thundering here tonight and looks like some rain is heading our way.

Visitors in our home this week were Terry and Missy Breshears, Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Beth Blackwood, Shawn, Summer, Caidence and Conner Johnson.

Delmar and I enjoyed Supper at Gary and Bevy Moore’s on Saturday.

We visited Maxine Rosseau in Seymour recently.

We talked to CoraLee Rosseau by phone on Saturday.

It seems like this year is going by pretty fast

Last week’s news: Feb. 23 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read some scripture then Kendra sang two beautiful songs.

Brother Evans sang two songs then brought the message from Psalms 57:1-3, “In You, my soul takes refuge.”

We sang Happy Birthday to three today.

Visitors in our home this week were Vern and Kathleen Deatherage, Violet Flair, Earnie and Helen Cook, Howard and Donna Morris, Terry Cornelious, Betty Thomas, Beth Blackwood, Donna Bannister, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter Jaymie Keith and Bevy Moore.

I have been celebrating my birthday all month. I have had lots of calls and cards and three gifts of flowers.

On Friday, my siblings and my cousin and his wife and my nephew all came and brought lunch. Later Friday, my three daughters took me to Springfield where we ran into one of my granddaughters and her family. We ate Italian, then the three girls and I went shopping, then on for dessert.

I am happy to have made it another year.

Until next week I want a closer walk with You, Lord.