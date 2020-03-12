Sentator Mike Cunningham

This week the Senate took action on a number of important bills. Among the measures that cleared the Senate and passed onto the House of Representatives was my Senate Bill 617. This legislation, once enacted, will provide epi-pens to rural fire departments. Epinephrine auto-injector devices have become so expensive that many small fire departments can no longer afford them. This bill creates a fund that will allow the Department of Health and Human Services to supply these life-saving devices to first responders in rural areas. Now that the Senate has finished its work, the bill goes to the House of Representatives.

Two other bills advanced by the Senate benefit members of the military and their families. Senate Bill 673 will make it easier for military spouses to find jobs here in Missouri. Currently, when the husband or wife of a military member assigned to a Missouri base looks for work they have to reapply for professional certification in their field. Once this bill becomes law, barbers, architects, surveyors, athletic trainers, tattoo artists, massage therapists and many other licensed professionals who move to Missouri due to a military assignment can present professional certification issued by other states and be allowed to work in Missouri. This bill is a priority for the governor, and I expect it will reach the legislative finish line. It’s already passed in the Senate.

Another bill of interest to military members is Senate Bill 718. This legislation combines a number of proposals that relate to military families. Similar to SB 673, this bill streamlines the issuance of teacher’s certificates to military spouses. It also eliminates some bureaucratic red tape for military families with developmentally disabled dependents and authorizes the State Ombudsman for Long-Term Care Facility Residents to work on behalf of residents of Missouri veteran’s homes. Senate Bill 718 also designates November as Military Family Month and establishes the 22nd of each month as Buddy Check 22 Day. The designation encourages each of us to reach out to veterans at least one day every month. The idea is inspired by the fact that, on average, about 22 veterans take their own life every day in America.

Another bill before the Senate this week makes it easier for new street drugs to be added to the state’ list of controlled substances and helps prosecutors combat illegal drug sales. Senate Bill 523 also toughens penalties for trafficking fentanyl, a powerful and deadly opioid. The bill also establishes labeling and safety standards for medical marijuana products. The aim is to prevent packaging edible marijuana products in a way that appeals to children.

Learning About Coronavirus

There are noticeably fewer handshakes and far more fist and elbow bumps in the State Capitol these days as concern about coronavirus spreads, even if the virus itself has not. Lawmakers received a briefing about COVID-19 and were assured by Department of Health officials that Missouri is well-prepared to deal with the new virus if and when it eventually reaches our state. As I prepare this column, there have been fewer than 150 reported cases in the United States, and none in Missouri. Eleven people have died nationwide. By contrast, during the first eight weeks of 2020, there were more than 8,000 cases of influenza and 40 flu-related deaths in Missouri, according to the Department of Health. By any practical measurement, the common flu remains a far greater threat to Missourians than COVID-19. Still, coronavirus gets all the headlines.

According to the Health Department, the state health lab has tested 15 Missourians for coronavirus. None tested positive. The director of the Health Department says we have several hundred test kits on hand and more are on the way. As the virus spreads and more cases are reported, it’s probably inevitable that it will cross our border. It’s already been reported in Illinois. The good news is that most indications are that symptoms are usually mild and most of the deaths worldwide have occurred among people whose immune system was already weak.

Concern about the coronavirus is justified, but panic is not. The Health Department recommends following a few simple guidelines to reduce the chance of infections. All of these are things you should be doing to avoid the flu anyway. Wash your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. Avoid contact with people who are sick. Stay home while you are sick. This new virus seems scary, but it appears to be manageable. With the governor’s leadership and guidance from Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams, we’ll get through this.

In Search of Outstanding Seniors

The lieutenant governor's office wants to recognize exceptional seniors in Missouri. If you know a worthy senior whose service and dedication makes a positive difference in your community, please consider nominating them for a Senior Service Award. Nominees must be at least 60 years old and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours each year. Nomination forms can be found online at the lieutenant governor's website. The deadline for nominations is March 28 and winners will be announced April 3. An awards presentation is scheduled in the Capitol Rotunda on May 4.