Search is on for Century Farms in Southwest Missouri

By David Burton, University of Missouri Extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –– If your farm has been in your family since Dec. 31, 1920, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm.

The application process could take you 10 minutes or less, depending on how much of your family history you know and the location of your land title.

To qualify for Century Farm status, farms must meet the following guidelines. The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption.

The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Applications are available now from any MU Extension county office or online at http://extension.missouri.edu. Just run a search for Century Farm application on the website.

A fee of $100 is required to cover processing costs, one certificate, a booklet and one two-sided, 2-foot by 2-foot metal sign for each approved farm.

Send the completed application/order form and a check made payable to University of Missouri-Century Farms to University of Missouri-Century Farms, 506 Hitt St., Whitten Hall, Room 4, Columbia, MO 65211.

Applications must be postmarked by May 1. Late applications cannot be accepted.

Family farms have been among our most vital partners since the founding of extension more than 100 years ago. The century farm program is one way we express our gratitude to those who have contributed so much to Missouri agriculture.

In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau joined MU Extension and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources as a program sponsor.

Since Missouri began the program in 1976, more than 8,300 century farms have been recognized.

Applicants certified as owners of a 2020 Missouri Century Farm will be recognized by the local MU Extension center in the county where the farm is located.