Sandy – Sonya Hodges

March 9 – Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 am. Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler began our 10 am service with prayer led by Danny Johnson followed by the devotional reading from Psalm 73.

Happy birthday was sung to Corey Clayton.

The offertory prayer was prayed by Corey Clayton as he and Aaron Humbyrd received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn Crum and Erin Boring provided a song.

Pastor Neal ministered on having faith and not fear. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Carla Wilson provided a song. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel. We were dismissed in prayer by Brad Siler.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.