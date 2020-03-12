Robbyn Renee Myers, age 52 of Portland, OR passed away on August 20, 2019 of natural causes.

Robbyn was born July 19, 1967 in El Dorado, KS the daughter of Leroy and Earnesteen ( Morrison) Myers.

Robbyn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Steve along with her both sets of grandparents.

She is survived by her sister, Teresa “Terri” Hedrick and Mark, her brothers, Scott and Jeff of all of Kansas, her step mother, Rose Zella Myers and step sister, Deannetta Burress both of Ava, MO, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Graveside Service for Robbyn will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ava Cemetery with Justin Bassett officiating. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Mo. Memorials may be made to suicide prevention at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.