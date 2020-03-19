Representive Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

As of this writing legislators from both parties, both chambers are considering and continuing to assess best steps to minimize exposure of the coronavirus among Capitol lawmakers, staff, and visitors. The Missouri Senate has made the decision to adjourn a week early for their annual legislative break. The Missouri House will continue to work during the week of March 16-20 in order to fulfill the legislature’s constitutional obligation to pass a state operating budget. However, the House will hold technical sessions on Monday and Tuesday and the full House will return Wednesday and Thursday to pass the budget.

Additional measures will also be in place such as requesting guests to refrain from visiting the Capitol at this time, and the closure of the floor and side galleries of the House Chamber to the public as well as the House Lounge. Visitors are still able to view session from the upper galleries, and hearings will proceed as normal with the public being able to attend and testify.

House leaders will continue to monitor the situation and will evaluate daily any additional steps that may be necessary to ensure the safety of those who visit and work in the Capitol. The House will adjourn for its annual Spring Break as scheduled on Thursday, March 19. If you would like additional information we have a new statewide public hotline that was activated by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Residents can access the information available through the hotline by calling 877-435-8411. The hotline is staffed by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To date, 127 patients in Missouri have been tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 with five testing positive.

The following are short summaries of some of this legislation that was sent to Senate for consideration. For a complete list please see www.houaw.mo.gov.

HB 1568 will ensure the state has proper safety protocols in place for schools that utilize seclusion and restraint. Seclusion and restraint policies are meant to give educators an option to restrain or remove students who pose a threat to themselves or others. They are meant to be utilized as a last resort. The practice has generated controversy in Missouri and in other states across the nation. The legislation requires school districts, charter schools, or publicly contracted private providers to include in policy a prohibition on the use of restraint and seclusion for any purpose other than situations or conditions in which there is imminent danger of physical harm to self or others. The bill would also require annual mandatory training for personnel who use seclusion and restraint, and reporting of occurrences of seclusion or restraint to parents and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

HB 1768 requires the Department of Economic Development to maintain a record of all federal grants awarded to entities for the purposes of providing, maintaining, and expanding rural broadband in the state of Missouri. We know our community members struggle to access affordable, effective broadband coverage. This bill would keep federal funds in Missouri for the purpose of expanding broadband access.

HB 1711 adds shelf stable packaged venison to the foods that a charitable or not-for-profit organization can distribute in good faith with limited liability arising from an injury or death due to the condition of the food. Supporters say the bill would allow the Share the Harvest Program to provide meat sticks to the programs across the state, commonly known as the Buddy Pack Program, that send food home with hungry children on the weekend.

HB 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a medical alert notation placed on his or her driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card. The bill specifies the medical conditions that may be listed on the license or identification card. Supporters say the bill will provide relevant information to police and first responders and ensure better medical treatment. Participation is voluntary. Privacy is also protected in a reasonable manner and consent to disclose information is required.

HB 1854 changes the laws regarding the consequences to a political subdivision for failure to file an annual financial statement with the State Auditor as required. Supporters say the purpose of the bill is to provide transparency to local government spending, but the fines previously added have resulted in many smaller political subdivisions accruing a tremendous amount of fines that simply are not collectible. The bill now authorizes a one-time downward adjustment of the total amount due from a political subdivision to provide relief, but also authorizes disincorporation of local governments that continue to fail to file the financial statement.

HB 1903 allows a school district that enters into an agreement with another district to share a superintendent to receive an additional $30,000 per year in state aid for up to five years. The bill directs districts to spend the additional compensation and half of the savings from sharing a superintendent on teacher salaries or counseling services. The change would take effect July 1, 2021. Supporters say the bill will help districts share costs and resources including key personnel. They point out that multiple states currently incentivize districts sharing and this bill would not be a mandate.

HB 1682 prohibits the use of vapor products in any indoor area of a public school or school bus. The bill allows a school board to adopt additional policies relating to vapor products, and removes the penalty language from the current statute. Supporters say there has been a marked increase in the number of students who have been caught vaping in schools and this bill would send a strong message that this vaping is harmful to student health and potentially dangerous.

HB 1744 requires the Department of Revenue to accept electronic versions of documents used to verify the Missouri residency of an applicant for a Missouri driver’s license. Supporters say the bill is necessary because an increasing number of financial transactions and monthly bill paying are conducted electronically now and many people do not have the paper documents required to prove residency.

As always – I love hearing from home. Please email or call if I can be of assistance. Thank you for providing me the honor of representing you in Jefferson City.

Please contact me at:

201 West Capitol Avenue,

Room 118CA

Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806

Phone: 573-751-2042

Email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov