Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

We are facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19 but let me reassure you, we are equal to this challenge. Our state is working extremely hard to prepare and address all issues to ensure the best outcome possible. It’s times like this that we must remember how important and supportive our local community is. I know many of you have reached out to friends, neighbors, schools, local and city government to offer help. It’s this community spirit that will serve us all well over the coming weeks and months. I want to thank those whose daily actions continue to confirm to all that we live in a very special place. There is so much we can do as individuals and as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the vulnerable. Gov. Mike Parson is encouraging Missourians to follow guidelines based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as federal guidance from the Trump Administration.

Missourians are encouraged to:

Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.

Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.

Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider. If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.

Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider. If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.

If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.

Even if young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical you do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It is critical you do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 50 people.

Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface.

Avoid touching your face.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

Practice common sense and personal responsibility.

Gov. Parson also noted the state has taken several steps to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri, including the restriction or suspension of visitors at Missouri’s veterans’ homes, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities. Public tours and events in the State Capitol have also been shut down. In accordance with CDC recommendations, the Governor has strongly urged the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more. He also has asked that facilities attracting large concentrations of senior citizens strongly consider restrictions or closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to the virus. Gov. Parson also announced that Missouri casinos will be closed through March 30, 2020, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus. Those with questions regarding COVID-19 can also call the DHSS hotline at 877-435-8411.

I know that together we will overcome the challenge of COVID-19 by supporting one another, listening to health official’s advice and coming together as a community.

This past week Gov. Parson announced that April 7 Municipal Elections will be postponed until June 2. In accordance with his executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and in response to a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order that postpones all elections schedule for April 7 until June 2. The governor’s order allows the ballots already printed for the April 7 election to be used on the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have reached the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.

As always it is an honor to represent you in Jefferson City.

Please contact me at: 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 118CA, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; Phone: 573-751-2042; Email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov