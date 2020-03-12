Representative Karla Eslinger

Hello Family and Friends,

I hope this report finds you all doing well and enjoying our beautiful Ozarks! For the past several weeks we have been hearing about the spread of the Coronavirus. As mentioned in last week’s report, a special committee on disease prevention and control was assembled and this week they received a briefing on Coronavirus. Three doctors, including the Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), shared that Missouri is very well prepared and that the best thing Missourians can do to prevent the disease from spreading is wash their hands. DHSS Director Randall Williams told lawmakers, “I believe we are very well prepared. Our motto is, ‘Hope for the best, prepare for the worst,’ and we think we are prepared for both.” Speaker Haahr said the legislature is prepared to act as needed to support the response to coronavirus, including by appropriating funds or giving authority for the spending of federal funds. He said the citizens of Missouri should know their government is prepared to protect them from the virus, and that he has complete faith in Williams to head up the state’s response. The special committee will hold additional hearings on an as-needed basis. In addition Governor Mike Parson’s office encourages anyone who has questions or concerns to visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services webpage: www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

We have had several visitors this week – our local Missouri Banking Association members Chris Harlin, Bill Trivitt, Corey Hillhouse and Rick Donley visited our great capitol as well as the 8th grade students from Bakersfield School. It is always great when folks from home make the almost three hour drive to say hello and learn about our state. I had a chance to briefly visit with the Bakersfield students. I enjoy the one on one conversations and watching the expressions on their faces as they tour the Capitol. A heartfelt thank you to our schools that provide this opportunity for their students.

This week members of the House sent several bills over to the Senate for consideration. The following is a short summary of a few of these bills. For a complete list and a more detailed description of this legislation please go to: www.mo.house.gov.

HB 1683 seeks to improve the state’s efforts to assist individuals with Alzheimer’s. The bill would establish the “Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force” in the Department of Health and Senior Services. The task force would assess all state programs that address Alzheimer’s and update and maintain the integrated state plan. The bill’s sponsor said one area of concern is the certification for caregivers for those with Alzheimer’s. He said it’s important to ensure caregivers have the proper certification. An amendment added to the bill on the House floor would require the Division of Aging to provide information and support to persons with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias by establishing a family support group in every county.

HB 1331 creates the “Change of Venue for Capital Cases Fund”, which will consist of money appropriated by the General Assembly. Money in the fund is to be used solely for reimbursement to a county that receives a capital case from another county.

HB 1333 establishes a procedure for the removal and disposal of abandoned aircraft on airport property. The bill also increases the number of hours of operation per year a noncommercial aircraft at least 25 years old can fly from less than 50 hours to less than 200 hours in order to be assessed and valued at 5% of the aircraft’s true value for property tax purposes.

HB 1898 creates the offense of unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft near a correctional center, mental health hospital, or certain open air facilities, including sports stadiums holding 5,000 or more persons, as defined in the bill. Supporters say the bill is keeping up with new technology. Since 2016, there have been at least 11 drones flown over Missouri’s correctional centers. There is no offense, currently, but inmates and correctional center employees fear for their safety when they see a drone near the center.

HB 1800 allows for the issuance of two sets of Purple Heart specialty license plates. The first set of plates shall be issued without a fee and only the regular registration fee shall apply to any additional set of plates. The bill also requires the director of the Department of Revenue to award fee office contracts through a competitive bidding process and to give preference to certain factors, such as Missouri not-for-profit corporations, persons and entities that reinvest at least 75% of net proceeds to charitable organizations in the state, and persons or entities that are based in a location near the fee office location.

HB 1468 provides that the supervisor of liquor control shall not prohibit a person from participating in the sale of alcohol solely on the basis of being found guilty of a felony offense. The bill also specifies that the Missouri Gaming Commission will not prohibit a person from participating in the sale of lottery tickets solely on the basis of being found guilty of a criminal offense, but the person is not eligible to be a licensed lottery game retailer.

As always, if you have questions or need help please don’t hesitate to contact me. It is an honor to be of service to the great 155th District. Thank you.

Please contact me at:

201 West Capitol Avenue,

Room 118CA

Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806

Phone: 573-751-2042

Email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov