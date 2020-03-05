Representative Eslinger

Hello Friends and Family,

Senator Doyle Childers, our former Representative, former Senator and Department of Natural Resources Director stopped in for a visit last week. I had the honor of recognizing him from the floor of the Chamber. As we visited we reminisced about the great legislators who have served our area. We have been blessed to have such great statesman represent our wonderful part of the state.

The House of Representatives worked on legislation to reinstitute a voter ID requirement that was approve by more than 60 percent of Missourians. First-round approval was given to HB 1600. It was in 2016 that the legislature approved legislation to require voters to present a valid photo ID at the polling place, or sign an affidavit and present some other form of identification. That same year voters also approved a constitutional amendment to authorize the Voter ID Law. A lower court ruling put the law on hold, and then in January 2020, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court ruling, which found the affidavit portion of the law unconstitutional.

The bill, if approved by lawmakers, would remove the affidavit requirement and instead give voters without a valid photo ID the option to cast a provisional ballot. Individuals who cast a provisional ballot would need to sign a statement saying they will return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID in order to have their vote counted. They would also have their vote counted if their signature on the ballot matches the signature that is on file with election authorities. Supporters say the bill is designed to protect the integrity of Missouri’s election system. They say the provisional ballot language will ensure that no one is turned away at the ballot box for not having proper identification. Proponents also say the bill is crafted to be as simple and clear as possible, so that everyone who is registered can vote and the elections are fair and trustworthy. The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.

In addition to our legislation, Speaker Haahr created a Disease Control and Prevention Committee that will host a public forum for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to share most recent information, as well as, their response to the coronavirus. The meeting will be facilitated as a question and answer panel to ensure dialogue that will better equip the state to mitigate the spread of the virus. The goal is to share the state’s preventive measures and response plan being considered by Department of Health and Senior Services. The committee will hod its meeting with Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, on Monday, March 2nd at 1:30 p.m. in House Hearing Room 5 in the Missouri State Capitol building.

Below are a few bill summaries sent to the senate this week.

HBs 1387 & 1482 establishes the “Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act”, which specifies the parameters of electronic monitoring by residents of long-term care facilities.

HB 1868 requires the State Board of Education, in consultation with the Career and Technical Advisory Council, to develop a statewide plan establishing the minimum requirements for a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Certificate. The statewide plan will match workforce needs with appropriate educational resources. Supporters say this is a necessary aspect of the career and technical education certificates plan to provide viability and relevance.

HB 1787 lowers the minimum age requirement to 21 years for holding various county offices and special district board memberships. The bill also requires a person appointed to elective public office not be delinquent in the payment of state income tax, personal property tax, municipal tax or real property tax.

HB 1694 requires the Department of Natural Resources to create and make available on its website an interactive map of hazardous waste sites in the state. The maps must link to certain information. Before January 1, 2021, each hazardous waste site must post an informational sign at each entrance to the site.

HB 1559 defines “private schools” as any non-public school or school operated by a religious organization and specifies that private schools shall not be required to increase their minimum wage annually as required by current law. Supporters say private schools are effected by the state mandatory minimum wage increases, and that the exemption for public entities should also apply to private schools.

For a complete list of all legislative action or full text of each bill go to www.mo.house.gov.

Thank you for reaching out and sharing your thoughts and needs. It is an honor to serve the great 155th district.

Please contact me at 201 West Capitol Avenue, Room 118CA, Jefferson City, MO 65101-6806; phone: 573-751-2042; email: karla.eslinger@house.mo.gov