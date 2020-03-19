Register to Ride or Volunteer for the 20th Annual Katy Trail Ride

EFFERSON CITY – Online registration is now available for the 2020 Katy Trail Ride, a ride on the nation’s longest developed rail trail. The annual weeklong bicycle ride will take place June 22-26, traveling across Missouri on the Katy Trail.

Sponsored by Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation, this scenic bicycle ride is approximately 231 miles from Clinton to St. Charles. The 2020 Katy Trail Ride allows bicyclists to experience the entire Katy Trail State Park, taking travelers through many of Missouri’s rural communities, along open fields and between the Missouri River and its bordering bluffs. Daily mileage ranges from 37 to 67 miles. Stops will include Sedalia, Boonville, Jefferson City and Marthasville.

Participation is limited to 350 people and the deadline for registration is May 5.

Registration fee includes breakfast and dinner daily, outdoor camping spaces each night, hot shower facilities, gear shuttle, support stops and a Katy Trail Ride t-shirt and water bottle.

Transportation between St. Charles and Clinton on June 21 or June 26 will be available along with roundtrip transportation from Columbia to Clinton on June 21 and St. Charles to Columbia on June 26 for an additional fee.

The Katy Trail Ride takes 350 bicyclists through the many rural communities that border the trail, boosting the local economy. Riders purchase their lunch in a different community each day and several choose to stay in local hotels or bed and breakfasts rather than camp. Organizers also pay local establishments or organizations to provide breakfast and dinner daily to the participants and volunteers. Many businesses have developed in these small, rural communities since the trail was established and they rely on trail users for a big part of their business’ success.

For those interesting in helping with the ride, organizers are looking for friendly volunteers to load bicycles, assist participants at the registration and information booths and support stops. Volunteer information and applications are available at https://mostateparks.com/2020ktride.

For more information about the ride or to register, visit https://mostateparks.com/2020ktride, email katytrailride@gmail.com or call Missouri State Parks toll free at 800-334-6946.