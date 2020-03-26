Red Bank – Alice Lirley

March 15 – Hello everyone. Well, it looks like we are all to become homebodies for a few weeks, whether we like it or not. For we who are older and don’t get out and around like we used to, it may not bother too much. But, the younger generation may find their temporary, new way of life a little more difficult to deal with. Of course they will have plenty of technology at their disposal to stay in contact with their friends and the whole world, if they want to. I pray that this particular strain of the Corona virus will dissipate quickly so it will not have a strong chance of having the adverse effect that it is reported to have on some folks that may have other underlying health problems. We all need to be concerned enough to be in prayer and ask for God’s protective Hand over us these next few days, weeks or even months, as is necessary.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Our pianist, Jean Huff, was absent because of illness so he had to lead us in the A Capella style. He did a great job, but we all did miss the piano accompaniment that Jean so wonderfully provides each Sunday. After welcoming everyone that attended, Gary asked for birthdays, anniversaries and prayer request. Eloise Hallmark mentioned that her sister had a birthday this week. We like to give a mission offering to celebrate our extended relatives birthday too, since the monies collected goes to support the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home. There were several request for prayer. Prayer was offered for each request. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

This Sunday, our speaker, Gary Lirley, read Scripture from Romans 3:20-28. He remarked that through reading these Scriptures we can understand just how much love God had for those of us He created. That great love caused him to send His only begotten Son, Jesus, to Earth to be a propitiation, that is to say, “the payment,” through the shedding of His blood to cover our sins before, now and forever; because of our True, Dedicated Faith in Him. But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him (Romans 5:8-9). Gary said that while we live on this earth, we are justified by man’s law. But, to be made righteousness in God’s eyes, man is justified only through faith. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works lest any man should boast (Ephesians 2: 8-9). God’s love and our true faith in His Son, Jesus, is what locks in our Salvation forever. Humans are not capable of perfectly obeying any law whether made by man or by God. Praise the Lord, He realized from the beginning that we could never be perfect or obey him perfectly. That’s why we are redeemed by His GREAT LOVE.

I talked to Maxine Lirley on the phone yesterday because no one is allowed to enter the Healthcare center until the Coronavirus is not a threat any more. She said that the staff there were doing all they could to protect each resident. For instance, they cannot sit together at a meal. They all eat their meals at a table alone because this virus can be transmitted through the air by just talking together. It may not be any fun, but it is necessary. She said that she missed everyone, but was doing fine so far. We miss her too.

Jean Huff, her daughter, was taken to Cox South emergency at the first of the week. She had to have Gallbladder surgery and treatment for Pancreatitis. She is home now and doing well. She said that she has to remain on a liquid diet for several days and then she will be on a soft diet for a while longer until her system can tolerate solid food. We have sent up a lot of prayers for her recovery and God has been good to answer every one of them. Jean is fortunate to have three son’s, David, Danny and Jake Hampton and some of their family members along with some other friends that have been spending time caring for her needs and watching over her day and night.

We were sorry to hear of our neighbor, Darrell George’s, sudden passing. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend to all he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed. We send our sincere condolence to his family members.

Gary and I had a short visit from our neighbor, Ken Lupton, one day last week. We always enjoy his visits.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Stay well.