Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Feb. 23 – Hello everyone. It looks like we are headed in for two or three rainy days this week. The good thing about it is that the temperature may stay above freezing so that we probably won’t get any icy weather. But, it could snow a little. I don’t mind that.

The Red Bank Church Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Gary Lirley. He welcomed everyone and asked for announcements. He then asked for prayer request. One of the requests was for my niece, Bernice Kellogg, and her family. The last article I wrote, I mentioned that her husband, Warren Kellogg, was in the hospital in serious condition. Warren did pass away last Monday morning with his wife at his side.

A prayer request was made for all the Corona flu victims we have been hearing about lately, and for God’s help in finding a vaccine to help prevent it from spreading. A prayer request was made for Les Hallmark who has been quite ill lately. Prayer was offered for each request made.

Offering special music was Jeane Huff and Eloise Hallmark. Text for the morning message was II Corinthians 4: 7-16. Our speaker, Gary Lirley, began by telling us how sudden changes in his life and in the lives of his family actually turned out, eventually, to change all their lives for the better. For example, moving to Liberty, Missouri, not only provided a better job to help him provide for his family, but also gave him and his family the privilege of attending Liberty Manor Baptist Church and hearing God’s Word being preached by a wonderful, pastor named Don Wideman. Gary said that while under Brother Don’s guidance, he finally understood what it meant to have a close relationship with the Lord and how it helped him begin to grow as a Christian. He also began to be the person that God intended for him to be instead of the immature, selfish, unhappy person he had been. Sometimes, God has to move us about or lay us down so that we have to look up in order for Him to get our attention. In today’s Scripture, listed above, we learn that the same God that commanded the light to shine out of darkness, also gave us light to shine in our lives through his Son, Jesus Christ. Because we are as earthen vessels, the excellency of this powerful light comes from God only and not of our selves.

In verse 8-10, the Apostle Paul put it this way, We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down but not destroyed; Always bearing about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life also of Jesus might be made manifest in our body. Realizing God’s power in his and the other apostle’s lives, Paul said in verse 16, For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day.

Visiting in our home one day last week was our neighbor, Ken Lupton.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley was Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, Ralph Laughlin and Ronnie Stout. Maxine was taking an afternoon nap when Gary and I arrived to visit with her, but she soon awakened at the sound of our voices, and we had a good visit with her.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Remember that when things get tough, just draw closer to the Lord. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble (Psalm 46:4).