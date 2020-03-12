Reagan Swatosh Nominated for Presidential Scholars Program

Ava R-1 High School senior Reagan Swatosh, was recently nominated as a Career and Technical Education candidate as part of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Established in 1964, the Scholars Program recognizes some of the United States most distinguished seniors for their accomplishments in career and technical education fields.

Each year, over 4500 candidates are identified after exceptional scores on standardized tests. Students can also be nominated by their school or other organization that partners with the program.

Swatosh joins 219 other candidates nationwide and three others from Missouri for the Career and Technical portion of the program.

All candidates are required to submit materials for review, including essays, self-assessments, and school transcripts. A review committee evaluates the candidates based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities, and the quality and content of their essay.

600 candidates are chosen as semifinalists and submitted to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars in April.

The Commission will then select up to 161 finalists, who are invited to attend an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. in June.