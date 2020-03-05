Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Feb. 12 – Well, February is moving right along. Then comes March & Spring. I can feel it in my bones.

But first I have to feel another cold snap in my bones. It’s supposed to snow some today but not a great lot and wind gusts 30 or 40 mph with a dangerous wind chill factor. And tomorrow is supposed to get all the way up to one degree. Wow!

But the good news is that it’s not supposed to last very long, then warm up a bit. Not much but a high of more than one degree. Well, after all, it still is Winter.

Walt’s aide was here yesterday and took us to W-mart again. I’m trying stay stocked up a little in case of bad weather and she can’t come. She will stop coming on Thursday now and just come on Tuesdays. That’s okay because she came here from Clinton, Iowa, which is a ways north of Davenport and she only got to stay 1 1/2 hours that day. I’m glad she doesn’t have to get out early tomorrow in the one degree temps. She was getting here at 7 AM.

She has had some bad times getting around on the snow and ice, too. One morning she was going down a hill in Clinton and her car started sliding and she couldn’t get it stopped, but finally got it over against a curb and got it stopped. Then she couldn’t get it back up the hill.

I can’t remember how she finally got out of that predicament, but it reminds me of when I used to work at the Lutheran Homes in Muscatine. I got out early and blazed a trail through the snow to get there. I remember I had a car that had a heater that wouldn’t heat up and I had it worked on to no avail. So I had to dress up warm just to ride in the car. I guess what didn’t kill me made me stronger. I hope so anyway.

By the time this is read, Valentine’s Day will be over, so I hope you had a happy one. It is the 16th anniversary of Walt and I being together. And a good time it has been. I can honestly say we’ve never had a big argument and we show courtesy to each other and don’t criticize each other. I think that makes a lot of difference, because once you start to criticize, you usually keep it up. And that’s not good for anybody.

We miss getting in the car and going places. My blood pressure has been way too high and then I realized I ran out of my meds for it, so I called the pharmacy and they got an order from my doctor. They filled it and sent me a text that it was ready, but we couldn’t get in the car and go get it. So, we paid the neighbor to take us to get it. I wish I had all the money I’ve paid the neighbors so far for taking me places and doing things for me, but yet, I’m thankful they are willing to do it.

My doctor gave me some additional meds to take for the diabetes, but I think she will have to increase my blood pressure meds as well because it is raging out of control. I can’t stay calm very long because every time I let my guard down, something else happens.

Some good news about my daughter Anita’s husband, Carl. He let his cataracts go too long and is now legally blind and she has to lead him around. He finally went to an eye doctor and they told him the cataracts were so dense they couldn’t see his eyes underneath them to see what kind of shape his eyes are in. Yesterday he had the surgery and I assume they just did one eye. My daughter sent me a text that the surgery was a success. I asked if he could see out of that eye and she said “yes.” So, I thanked God for that.

God is good all the time. He has certainly come through for me again and again. And yes, I am a Christian.

I’m forgetting how to spell a lot of words. So for whomever prints this in the paper for me – please forgive me.

I know I’m sounding like a broken record as people used to say when we still had them, but I’m really needing to go back to the storage shed and look for some more of the things I need. When the aide comes on Tuesday she just has 3 hours and by the time she takes us to the store, I do my shopping, we come home, unload everything, eat our meals and she takes Walt’s blood pressure, temp., etc, we don’t have time to go anywhere else.

The last time I was there was when my faithful friend and ex-neighbor Kathye Clark took me and we couldn’t get the door to the shed open. It’s got a tricky way to it. There’s a little deal that has to slide over first and I can’t get it to do what it’s supposed to do. I need to get grandson Jared or great grandson Jacob to take me and show me how to do it, because they don’t either one have any trouble at all with it.

Well, I see the snow is here and it’s snowing hard and blowing from the south towards the north. It’s supposed to blow and drift a lot tonight.

I want to say hello to all my friends and relatives again. So many have passed away, but I still have quite a lot left.

So, I will quit for now and gaze at the snow. It does look pretty. And as usual, I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels. Take care of yourselves and each other.

Bye, bye for now.