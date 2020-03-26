Obituary – Marie Sherman

Eunice Marie Sherman, 88 years, 10 months, 15 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed on to Heaven on March 19, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare with her family by her side.

Marie was born May 4, 1931 in Mansfield, MO to Clarence E. and Edna Esther (Freeman) Liles.

Marie was a housewife and homemaker. On November 26, 1947, Marie and Robert Carl Sherman were united in marriage in Mtn. Home, Arkansas and were blessed with four children.

Marie was a Christian and attended the Highway Church of the Nazarene for years. She enjoyed music! She also loved to visit having coffee with friends at McDonald’s.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl in 1996, one brother, Freeman Liles, and two sisters, Pearl Benson and Jean Wallace Smith and a granddaughter, Misty Christeson.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Steve & Donna Sherman, Reggie & Tina Sherman, Connie & Francis McFarlin, and Norman & Dianna Sherman, 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Marie were Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Turkey Creek Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor Buddy Boyd. A Come and Go Visitation was held Monday prior to service at 1:00 p.m. to service time. Memorials may be made to Turkey Creek Cemetery. Please note that due to the COVID-19 VIRUS we are only allowing immediate family for the funeral! Immediate means only children, grand and great grandchildren and siblings! Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.