Obituary – Hardy “Jeff” Jefferson Frazier

Hardy Jefferson Frazier 88 years, 1 months, 21 days old, of Noble, Missouri, passed away on March 19, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Jefferson City, MO.

Jeff was born January 28, 1932 in Noble, MO to Hardy Jackson and Martha Ann (Dunnegan) Frazier.

Jeff was a U.S. Army Veteran and served during the Korean War.

On May 16, 1989 Jeff and Frances Jewell Pippin were united in marriage in Ava, MO.

He was a retired Beef and Dairy Farmer by occupation. He got the opportunity to work in the Oklahoma oil fields for a short time. There was no job that Jeff couldn’t complete. Jeff enjoyed traveling with Jewell and attending flea markets and sightseeing. He was a master at the Pitch card game. He was a Christian and a member of Pine Ridge Church of Christ.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Jewell, four daughters, Kathy Frazier, Emily Towne, Sarah Jordan, and Susanna Frazier, three step children, Michael Prater, Darrel Prater, and Rebecca Whitson, four grandchildren, Daniel, Tara, Henry, and Jacob, one great grandson, Logan, eight step grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren, two step great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Come and Go Visitation (please note due to the COVID-19 virus we ask for social distancing) was held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with military honors by the Troy Herd American Legion at the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO. Graveside followed at 11:00 a.m. in the Peters Cemetery, Noble, MO. Family requests that friends and family give to their neighbor in need. Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.