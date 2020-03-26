Obituary – Edwin Michael Hawkins

Edwin Michael Hawkins, age 78, of Springfield passed away Friday, March 20th, 2020 at Quail Creek Skilled Nursing.

Ed was born September 14, 1941 in Moline Kansas, to Lester and Lorene Hawkins. He was a graduate of Winfield High School. Ed was united in marriage to Sharon Loftis on August 5, 1961, in Gainesville, MO. Ed owned and operated Ed’s Heating and Air Company, in Gainesville, MO. Ed and Sharon were members of Sunset Church of Christ, where he loved to sing and lead congregational singing. He and Sharon were house parents at Fair Haven Children’s Home for ten years. Ed loved to do woodworking, especially with his granddaughters and repair things for his friends and family, he was a true handyman.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Hawkins of the home; two daughters, Rhonda Powers and husband Michael, Willard, and Susan Pearson and husband Rick of Buhl, ID; three granddaughters, Kristen Stewart and husband Kevin, Kayla Powers, and Emily Pearson; one brother, David Hawkins and wife Marie; one sister, Joana Baker and husband Keith; and a host of family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Loftis Cemetery, Gainesville, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to Sunset Church of Christ or Loftis Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

Greenlawn Funeral Home South, 441 W. Battlefield, Springfield, MO 65807