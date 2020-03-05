Notice of Election –– Presidential Preference Primary Is March 10

Local folks interested in voting in the Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 7, have until Wednesday, March 11 to register to vote.

Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 10, and during the partisan primary election, voters are asked to select one political party ballot.

According to Secretary of State John Ashcroft, Missouri conducts “open” primaries, so voters are not registered with a specific party affiliation. The certified list of candidates includes candidates from all five of Missouri’s established political parties: Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Green, and Constitution. Some candidates may have suspended their candidacy, but Missouri law requires that their name remains on the ballot, unless they withdrew on or before December 24, 2019.

In order to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary, you must be registered to vote in the jurisdiction of your residence by the fourth Wednesday prior to Election Day, or February 12, 2020.

On March 10, voters are asked to go to their designated polling place and present a form of identification. Acceptable forms of ID include any Id issued by the state of Missouri or U.S. government, such as a drivers license or passport; voter ID card; or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

Voters interested in casting an absentee ballot for the Presidential Preference Primary should go to the Douglas County Courthouse this Saturday, March 7. The County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and ballots will be available.

In-person absentee voting will continue until 5 p.m. on the day before the election, on Monday, March 9.

The Presidential Preference Primary official sample ballot and list of Douglas County polling places may be found on Page A-4 in this issue.

Municipal Election April 7

The last day to register to vote for the April 7 Municipal Election is Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

For those interested in voting by absentee ballot in the April 7 Municipal Election, the Douglas County Courthouse will be open this Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. – 12 noon. Voters must go to the County Clerk’s office on the first floor.