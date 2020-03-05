Norwood R-I School Screening Requirement 

Screenings are a free service offered to anyone in the district regardless of whether you choose to enroll in any of the programs. This screening is required for children who will enroll in kindergarten or early childhood for the 2020-21 school year.

Screening dates for the early childhood program are Friday, March 20. This will be the only screening date for next school year.

Children must be three or four years old before August 1, 2020 to enroll in the program

Screening for kindergarten will be Thursday, March 26. This is the only screening date for next school year. Children must be five years old before August 1, 2020 to enroll in Kindergarten.

To schedule an appointment, please call (417) 746-4101 ext. 125 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Screenings take approximately one hour.

Forms will be available during screening if you choose to enroll your child for the 2020-21 school year. This enrollment form must be signed by the parent/guardian of the child. Your child’s social security card(optional), birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency (utility bill, driver’s license, real estate/renter’s contract) are required for enrollment.