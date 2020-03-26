Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

March 15 – The Brush Arbor and Fordland Churches of God (holiness) wre well-represented in our Revival services Tues.-Sun (March 3-8.)

One Sunday morning, Jesse Paxton sang a solo. Evangelist Ken Thompson preached about “Our Heavenly Bridegroom” based on Ephesians 5;25-27. “Christ also loved the church, & gave himself for it. That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy & without blemish.”

Esther is a type of the Church; she had a 12-month process of physical preparation to be ready to go before the king. I do not save myself, but I do prepare myself.

There was a Fellowship Dinner in the cafeteria at noon, Sunday. Linda Lee Goodwin asked the blessing.

In the closing service of the Revival meeting on Sunday evening, Cinda Thompson led the singing, & Mary Thompson led in prayer. The special songs were by Norman Murray and the Mt. Zion Quartet. A Love Offering was received for Ken and Vicki Thompson. Then he preached, “Naboth – Settled with no price.”

The monthly Biblical Worldview Class was held in the Chapel Tues. evening. Dana Fourman defined a worldview as a set of presuppositions & beliefs that we use to interpret & form opinions & values concerning life, humanity, family, authority, justice, truth, duty, etc. It is the culmination of all our beliefs, the way we understand reality, & the basis from which we make daily decisions.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service, & Norman Murray led in prayer . Sheena Mahan & Barbara Uhles gave testimonies. Pastor Bob gave a Bible Study on Ephesians 4:17-24. “Put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness & true holiness.”

Recent speakers in school chapel services have been Pastor Bob (“Carlos,” “Water”) & Barbara Uhles (“George Washington & Nathan Hale,” “Renewed Like Eagles.”)