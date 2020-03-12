Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

March 9 – The Mt. Zion Bible School Alumni Basketball Tournament was held on Saturday, Feb. 29. The Music Department sponsored the snack shop at the back of the gym.

Instrumentalists in the Sunday morning service included Debbie Cox (organ), Barbara Uhles (piano), Anne Cox (clarinet), Dana Fourman & Charles Murray (trumpets),, Norman Murray (baritone), Pastor Bob (accordian), Jesse Paxton (trombone). Cheryl Paxton accompanied Dana Fourman’s vocal solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “Holiness Exhortations” from Hebrews 12:14. “Follow peace with all men, and holiness without which no man shall see the Lord.” Lift up (holy people), live right (holy duties), labor for peace (holy pursuit), look diligently (holy responsibility.)

In the Sunday evening service, Edith Johnson led in prayer and Sheena Mahan sang a solo. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was on Ephesians 4:11-15. “Henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive. But speaking the truth in love, may grow into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ.”

Revival services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday – Saturday with Evangelist Ken Thompson. He is the pastor’s brother who lives at Seymour. Tuesday evening his text was Joel 2:28, “I will pour out my spirit.” The Mt. Zion Quartet (Bryan and Julianna Jones, Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson_ sang in each service. Other special songs were by Norman Murray, Jesse Paxton, Delbert Murray, Debbie Cos, Lilah Sherman, Ken and Vicki Thompson.

On Wednesday, M.Z.B.S. students made get-well cards for Brother Darrell Swearengin. He has been in ICU since an auto accident 10 days earlier.

Last week’s news:

March 2 – Did you see a Mt. Zion Bible School van sitting on its top in the ditch near the Roadside Park north of Ava on Feb. 17? It was being towed by a pick-up when the trailer broke loose. No one was injured.

The M.B.Z.S. basketball team traveled to LaMotte, MO for a tournament with 9 other Christian Schools on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 21-22). Players who went with Coach Alex Fourman were Julian Allen, Luke Barton, Greyson Jones, Austin Seewald, Colin & Jackson Fleming, Cody

Cook, Zen Rea, Joseph & Andrew Fleetwood. Others who attended included Brenna & Del Barton, Colin’s family, Greyson’s family, Zen’s family, and Austin’s family.

Elliot and Greyson Jones collected the March Offering Sunday morning. The Paxton trio sang a special song. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached (“Watch” based on 1 Thessalonians 5:6-10). “Therefore let us not sleep, as do others; but let us watch and be sober. For they that sleep sleep in the night. But let us, who are of the day, be sober.” Watch & Sleep – be alert (dozing, dreaming, drifting).Watch & Sobriety – be aware. Watch & Salvation – be assured. Watch & Status – be anticipating.

In the Sunday evening service, Dennis Uhles led in prayer. The special song was by the Mt. Zion Quartet (Jones & Thompson). Co-Pastor Cinda Thompson spoke about “Life Preservers: The 10 Commandments.” He who gives men life has the right to give them their laws.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wednesday evening services. The Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was from Ephesians 4:7-10. When he ascended up on high, he led captivity captive, and gave gifts unto men.”

A meeting of the M.Z.B.S. Parent Teacher Fellowship was held in the Music Room on Thursday, Feb. 27. Eight elementary students sang “45 President’s Names,” and they were joined by 2 junior hight students and Mrs. Fourman to how how they sight read music. Then Austin Seewald read the Gettysburg Address. Others who participated were Kylie Adams, Preston Akers, Julian Allen, Samuel Bruss, Olivia Dannen, Josiah Fleetwood, Colin Fleming, Elliot & Greyson Jones. Officers for the 2020-2021 school year were elected: President – Thomas Bruss, Vice-President – Genessa Freeman, Secreatary – Barbara Uhles, Treasurer – Cheryl Paxton. Norman Murray asked the blessing on the refreshments.

Last week’s news: Feb. 24 – Thanks to Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson for hosting a Friendship Dinner in Cardwell Cafeteria on Friday evening, Feb. 14. They prepared a delicious chicken dinner, complete with Valentine decor and games. Guests included Kay Peak, Juanita Herrell, and the Christ Ussery family.

Judy Murray read “Words of Abraham Lincoln” in the Sunday morning service. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “The Exclusive Foundation” from Isaiah 28. “Thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation.”

The Context: a challenging covenant, a contrary confidence, a canceled compact. The Content: a spot, as stone, a sanction, a significance, a surety. The Citations: application, accusation, associations, and authentication. Jesus Christ is a sure foundation. (The 2nd half of this sermon was given Sunday night.)

Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Norman Murray played an instrumental number in the evening service on Sunday.

The monthly missionary meeting was held Wednesday evening. Prayers were by Mary Thompson and Barbara Uhles. Cinda Thomson gave mission reports from 9 countries.

Pastor Bob attended a Pastors’ Prayer Retreat (Tues. – Thurs.) at Harmony Hill near Fulton, MO.