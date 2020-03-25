Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

March 15 – Mt. Tabor Church had regular services Sunday and also observed the National Day of Prayer. We have many to pray for and for the situation we find ourselves in, as a nation.

Brother Charles read from Philippians:6, saying that God is faithful. We seem to be a work in progress, and although man gives up quite easily at times, God keeps giving us chances to change.

Bonita and Floyd Winningham arrived in Ava, to spend several days with her mother, Jewell Elliott, and other relatives in the area.

Sunday, Shaun and LeAnna Elliott and their children, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, James and Tammy Elliott and the Winninghams all enjoyed supper together.

Visitors with Harold and Kay Hutchison this week were Kim and Danny Clements, Morgan Clements, Harlin and Shirley Hutchison and Jeff Tackett, who stopped to spend Saturday night on his return trip from Texarkana