Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

March 9 – Glad to have Brother Charles back for services this Sunday, after he had the “bug” last Sunday. Others have similar complaints, hope all are well, soon.

Brother Charles read from several chapters in Mark, with the titles, Let’s go, be clean and follow me. All these tied in to his message of how to be a successful Christian.

Brother Charles and his mom, Gladys, enjoyed getting to attend a baby shower in honor of Gladys’ niece.

Logan and Nora Elliott spent Saturday night with Jewell Elliott. Shaun, LeAnna and MaKayla joined the group Sunday morning. James Elliott has been by different times through the week.

While Harold and Kay Hutchison were keeping eye doctor appointments in Springfield last week, they had a short visit with Harold’s sister, Lucille DeBerry.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown joined Doug, Kristy, Kayley and Jadon, in Marshfield one evening to watch West Plains Lady Zizzers play. Kayley is a cheerleader for West Plains. Ronnie and Pat stopped for food before starting home, while the others went on in to Springfield to continue their evening. They also stopped and shared lunch with Paul one day.

Jadon came last Saturday and spent the day with Ronnie and Pat, helping do chores around the farm, and reports are that he was a great help.

Kim and Danny Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday.

Norma Wood, Mary Blacksher and Kay Hutchison met Saturday and had lunch together, in Ava.

Kay Hutchison visited Johnny Stephens, Monday afternoon. Their family had gathered to celebrate the March 10 birthdays of Max and Jo, Sunday afternoon.