Missouri Weekly Gas Price Update

March 9 – Missouri gas prices have fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.07/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,940 stations. Gas prices in Missouri are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Missouri is priced at $1.82/g today while the most expensive is $2.51/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.82/g while the highest is $2.51/g, a difference of 69.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $0.61/g while the most expensive is $4.87/g, a difference of $4.26/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.36/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kansas City- $2.12/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.17/g.

Topeka- $2.12/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.19/g.

St. Louis- $2.19/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.26/g.

“It’s been an unprecedented week, one in which oil majors Russia and Saudi Arabia saw anything but eye-to-eye on lowering oil production, leading crude oil prices to plummet 20% in Sunday evening trade, combined with COVID-19 fears escalating, and gas prices have no where to go but down and like a rock,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Oil has now seen its value cut nearly in half after Iran tensions inflamed prices months ago and it doesn’t immediately look like it will get any better. For motorists, I urge them to be in absolutely no hurry to fill up as gas prices will drop in nearly every nook and cranny of the country, from the smallest cities to the largest metros, at a time of year that prices are usually rising, we’ll see anything but that. The national average came into March like a lamb and will likely be leaving as a lion, with prices roaring lower.”

SOURCE: GasBuddy,

http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com