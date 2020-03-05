Missouri Student Archers at MoNASP State Tournament March 19-21 in Branson

More than 4,000 students will compete at the Branson Convention Center.

BRANSON, Mo. –– Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite the public to support thousands of Missouri student archers and have family fun at the 2020 Missouri National Archery in Schools Program (MoNASP) State Tournament March 19-21 at the Branson Convention Center, 200 Sycamore St.

Up to 4,000 student archers will compete in the state tournament Thursday through Saturday. With the addition of a third full day of competition, there will be more spots for both the bullseye and 3D competitions. According to MCHF, in 2019, bullseye had space for 2,400 archers and in 2020 it will increase to 3,360 (+960 archers). In 2019, 3D had a maximum of 960 archers and in 2020 it will increase to 2,688 (+1,728 archers).

The public is encouraged to attend to support participants and enjoy the many fun activities planned for the event, such as archery tag, hover ball, Diskey the Wonder Dog, bow fishing and primitive skills demonstrations, a silent auction, and much more.

Mike Davis, winner of Forged in Fire, will be at the event all weekend showing off his long-rifle-making skills. Joella Bates, 12-time 3D World Champion, will also be there helping archers hone their skills.

A small gate fee is required to enter, learn more at mochf.org/2019-monasp-schedule-of-activities/.

According to MCHF, the tournament has seen tremendous growth over the past decade and is now the second largest state archery tournament in the nation after Kentucky. In 2019, the tournament drew more than 3,300 competitors from more than 200 schools across the state, with 14,500 spectators cheering them on. It was Branson’s largest event. It created an estimated $6 million economic benefit for local businesses. The 2020 tournament is expected to draw more than 4,000 competitors, as well as 18,000 spectators.

Student archers who shoot qualifying scores at the state tournament will earn spots at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) national tournament May 7-9 in Louisville, Kentucky.

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program.

MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show that school archery programs improve participants’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get kids outside.

Learn more from MCHF at mochf.org/event/missouri-national-archery-in-the-schools/ and from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/monasp.

For information on MoNASP and the state tournament, contact MDC Education Outreach Coordinator Eric Edwards at Eric.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov, or 573-522-4115, ext. 3295.