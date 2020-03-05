Missouri State Treasurer Announces $100,000 MO Money Sweepstakes

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has announced the launch of the MO Money Sweepstakes which will give away $100,000 in MOST 529 contributions over the next 100 days. 50 scholarships will be awarded—25 $529 scholarships, 10 $1,000 scholarships, and 15 $5,029 scholarships. This is the largest sweepstakes in the program’s 20 year history.

“I am launching this sweepstakes during America Saves Week because saving for education is important—especially as the price of higher education continues to rise,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, is a valuable tool for Missourians saving for education. I hope Missourians will enter this sweepstakes and consider saving for education using a MOST 529 account.”

The sweepstakes will run through June 4. Missourians can enter online at mostsweeps.com.

MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, is a tax-advantaged savings plan for education expenses. Money in MOST accounts can be used to pay for K-12 tuition and trade, college, and graduate school tuition and expenses. Contributions are eligible for state tax deductions, which can save families up to $864 a year, and assets in MOST 529 accounts grow tax free.

No purchase is necessary. Participants must be at least 18 years and a Missouri resident to enter and win the sweepstakes.