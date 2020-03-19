Missouri State Parks Postpones Events and Programs Now – April 30

JEFFERSON CITY –– Out of caution, Missouri state park and historic site programs and events sponsored by Missouri State Parks are postponed or canceled now through April 30. The team is closely monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and its effect in Missouri. While safety, stewardship and service are all very important to Missouri State Parks, safety is the top priority.

Missouri State Park visitor centers, campgrounds and lodging will remain open as we closely monitor COVID-19 and its presence in the state. We encourage all Missourians and park visitors to review information provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as it relates to the virus.

Missouri State Parks is committed to the safety of park guests, volunteers and staff. If you have any questions regarding Missouri State Parks events or programs, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov.

Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.