Looking Backwards

25 Years Ago

A group of golden age people made a two day trip last week to Hot Springs, Ark., through the Douglas County National Bank. From Ava were Donna Hall, Sally Prock, June Ousley, Maxine Lathrom, Bonnie Reid, Bonnie Davis, Russell and Thelma Heath, Jim and Lucille Collins, Henderson and Allie Gentry and Glenn and Marilyn Bellamy.

The Jolly Homemakers Club met at the home of Carolyn Webster, with seven members and one guest present. Roll call was answered with something about spring.

A farewell going away party was given for Stevie Burnett at the home of his mother, Dora Burnett. Stevie has joined the Armed Forces.

Anthony Young, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth young of Ava, will be performing with the John Brown University Cathedral Choir during a week-long tour of Texas.

The Country Heritage Spinners and Weavers Guild held their February meeting. There was discussion of a different approach to wool marketing, originating with a group in Michigan, The Spinners Flock.

Roldan and Patricia Turner, Ava, announce the birth of a daughter, Danielle Nicole.

Members of the Ava Middle School Student Council are Megan Powell, president, Brooke Fish, vice president, Parrnal Kilgore, secretary, Jennifer Thompson, Jordan Wendler, Curtis Trent, Jeff Barnes, Will Nash, Ashlea Ball, Jamie Bradley, Chad Collins, Randall Dye, Melody Tate, Lacey Davis, Lindsay Snelson, Chad Klineline, Josh Thompson, April Bloomer, Brett Mitchell and Bruce Petitt, sponsor.

Approximately 130 friends and relatives attended the celebration of Oca Cooper’s 100th birthday.

The high school golf team will travel to West Plains for its first meet. West Plains, Ava and Mtn. Home, Ark., will compete there.

The peacock of today may be the feather duster of tomorrow.

James Denny, a junior at Bradleyville School and a student at Gibson Technical Center, attended district competition in the Culinary Arts division at Missouri Southern. Denny placed second in both the written test and the skills competition.

William (Billy) Bolte of Ava has been selected to attend The National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.

Dean Coonts started on his new job. He is working for the county on road work.

50 Years Ago

According to Mayor Fred Lethco, work is progressing on the proposed swimming pool.

Dr. Loyd E. Johnson has moved to Ava and will be associated with Dr. Taylor Woods in veterinary practice.

Mrs. Don Davis, secretary of the Ava PTA, announced that plans are being made for a talent show at the high school gym.

The Ava Theta Rho Girls are holding a chili supper as a fund raising project.

Rigg’s Standard Service Station changed ownership. The station was formerly owned by Gene Riggs. Harold Howerton assumed ownership this week.

A candlelight supper was held in honor of the 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley King. The Bryant-Flintpoint Extension Club hosted the event.

Tommy Roberts, son of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Roberts of Brownbranch, spent a few days as a patient in a Springfield hospital.

Miss Marjorie Robertson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Robertson of Ava, will present her Diploma Recital in Voice at Southwest Missouri State College.

The Ava B & PW Club elected new officers for the coming year: Mrs. Bill Malloy, president; Mrs. Andy Clinkingbeard, president-elect; Mrs. Zane Gray, vice president; Mrs. Robert Turton, treasurer; Mrs. Elbert Luna, secretary; Mrs. Fred Baker, Anchor Club sponsor.

The U.S. Forest Service is purchasing the Walter Braddox lakes on Highway 14 in east Douglas County.

The Dogwood Nazarene Church will have a showing of a film and exhibits on the dangers of drugs.

Paul Gardner of Ava caught an 8-pound Jack Salmon while on a fishing trip to Norfork Lake.

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Ray have purchased the Harve Stewart place at Wasola.

A wedding shower was given at the Oak Grove Church for Mr. and Mrs. Junior Snelson.

The Chamber of Commerce held its annual Style Show this week. Modeling clothing for Ava Department Store and Ava Sewing Machine were Karen Appleton, Vicki Schweke, Sue Dailey, Linda Bristol, Ruth and Estella Duran and Lind Ezelle.

Representing Hersterlee’s and Cleo’s Beauty Shop at the style show were Jean Ann Curry, Sue Bacorn, Sue Curry, Vanessa Davis, Deloris Barnum, Brenda Clinkingbeard, Janice Gorman and Marsha Jenkins.

Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Plaster and Mr. and Mrs. Bill McSwain celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries.

The Mound Sunshine Workers met for an all-day meeting in the home of Mrs. Gertrude Lawrence with Mrs. Maggie Casey as hostess.

Private First Class Robert L. Suggs, 22, son of Mrs. Josephine Suggs, Ava, was assigned to the I Field Force Vietnam Artillery’s 60th Artillery near Pleiku, Vietnam, as a welder.

Data obtained from the Department of Commerce, the Population Reference Bureau and others, indicate that there are fewer divorced people in Douglas County in proportion to the population, than are found in most parts of the United States.

75 Years Ago

The Ozark Hotel on Jefferson street, operated for the past sixteen years by Mr. and Mrs. S.W. Grimes was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Larkin Barnes of Roy.

The students of the Ava high school lagged in the purchase of defense stamps and bonds during the month of February, and as a result, the School-At-War flag will not fly over the school for the month of March.

Corporal John. O. Nelson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Nelson of Ava, has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement in action in Germany.

Miss Pearl Shortt was a supper guest of Miss Fern Allen.

A large crowd attended services at Basher Church Sunday. One of the speakers was Rev. W.D. Hall.

Due to high water and bad roads in Drury, the mail carrier has failed to arrive all week.

The senior class of the Ava high school took the Ohio State University Psychological Test. Fifty senior took the exam and Barbara Evans, with a grade of 102, was the highest ranking student.

The members of the Amite Club and several guests were entertained in the home of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Hibbard. Mrs. George Schmitt gave a lesson from a book entitled “A Heap of Livin’ Along Life’s Highway.”

The Flint Point community club met in the home of Mrs. Maggie Buchanan. Miss Elva Buchanan gave an interesting talk on the origin of St. Valentine’s Day.

Corporal Eldon Hartley returned to Camp Detrick, Maryland, after spending his furlough here with his wife and daughter.

Miss Dortheta Swearengin entertained a group of girls who have recently formed a club, in her apartment in the W. I Barker home.

Fred Ellis left Ava to return to the School of the Ozarks where he is studying this year.

Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Yeoman held a family reunion in their home to gather with Lieutenant Charles Yeoman and Mrs. Yeoman who had been in Ava since his return from overseas duty.

Mrs. Clinton Maloney entertained the members of the Pinochle Club in her home. High score prizes were presented to Mrs. Norman Wright and Mrs. Norvale Wallen.

James Lawrence Haynes, pharmacists mate first class, who has been in the Navy for the past three and a half years, has received a medical discharge and has returned to Ava.

Mrs. Zola Allen accompanied a group of children from Ava to Mt. Vernon to be X-rayed.

The ladies of the Homemakers Club entertained their husband at a party held at the Lions Den.

Aunt Jemima, nationally known for her ability to mix and flip tantalizing pancakes, will be at the Fred O. Lethco grocery.

100 Years Ago

Only two schools, Joplin and Ava, remain in the South Missouri Debating League. The next debate will determine which of these schools will be the victors of the league.

Constable J.I. Singleton, who resides in this city, fatally wounded himself in an attempt at suicide after attempting to kill his wife by slashing her throat with a knife.

Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Smallwood, the newlyweds, departed from this place enroute to Idaho for their future home.

Lee Dooms, who has been in a hospital for 4 weeks at Springfield with a broken arm, has returned home with his arm in nice shape.

Joe Davidson, whose house burned recently, sold part of his farm to Mack Duren.

W.P Johnson of Oswego was in the city consulting physicians concerning an injured shoulder sustained when he fell from a wagon.

R.F. Jenkins has bought the G.W. Johnson 80-acres just west of the city at $100 per acre. This we believe to be a record price paid for farming land in this county.

Marion Smallwood lost one of the best cows he had. The cause is it may have been from a fall on the ice.

Delbert Burden moved to Rockbridge last week where he will work for W.L. Ellis.

A fine 10-pound girl arrived at the Clarence Spurlock home and has been christened Wilma Lucile.

Roy Wasson, charged with forging a check, and W.E. Burris, charged with burglary, plead guilty and were given sentences of two years each in the penitentiary.

A marriage license was issued for John Seley, of Ava, and Sarah M. Burgin, of Basher.

Mrs. T.L. Plummer and two babies departed for Seligman, Mo., on a visit to Mrs. Plummer’s father who is reported to be very feeble.

Mr. and Mrs. Jno. Wintjen moved into the property recently vacated by Mr. and Mrs. R.F. Jenkins in the east part of town.

Miss Vernia Stocker returned to her home in Ava last week after closing a very successful term of school near Goodhope.

Wm. Bushong died at the home of his daughter Mrs. Tom Price.

Lee Thurman was doing constable work in the vicinity of Squires.

W. Fisher bought a horse of A. Rogers.

Frank Thurman, Pres Currier and Henry Strong each sold most of their herds of sheep.

Richard Waters who has been in the U.S. Navy for several years is here on a visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Waters and other relatives and friends.

The regular March teachers’ examination was held by Supt. Moorhouse at the Ava High School building. Twenty-nine applications for third grade certificates, one for second grade certificate and five for first grade certificates were recorded.

Black Jack school is still in the hands of Miss McMurtrey, and the report seems to be good, although the attendance is small.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Londo Riley a fine baby boy.

125 Years Ago

It is estimated that deaths from grip to the various countries infested by it will aggregate 80,000.

James T. Bryer, a doorkeeper of the Indiana house, became insane while attending to his duty.

The National Cat show will hold its first annual exhibition in the Madison Square Garden, New York.

The authorities of Parsons, Kan., have ordered all disreputable women and gamblers to leave town at once.

Miller county has a woman candidate for a school commissioner.

The Missouri penitentiary consumed each day six barrels of sorghum.

Alma wants more houses. People are moving out of town for the lack of houses to live in.

Henry Barker, of Vanzant, was in the city on business.

J.C. Curnutt and Henry Wilson took a hurried trip to Mt. Grove.

Mrs. Burkhead was in Hartville the first part of the week attending court.

A.H. Buchanan went to Springfield to have an examination made of his neck.

The Poplar Bluff Daily Citizen will cease to exist for want of sufficient patronage.

The following gentlemen from this county have been drawn for grand jurors for the U.S. District Court which convenes at Springfield: A.C. Brawley of Ava and Mr. Albert Dean of Brown Branch.

The band boys are making preparations to give a musical entertainment and an oyster supper.

The farmers are sowing oats and preparing their corn ground.

Mr. Geo. E. Bray, of Hinderson, MO, was in our neighborhood buying cattle this week.

An addition of seven new students have been enrolled in the Normal School: Mr. M. Jackson, of Taney county, Miss Rearic, of Webster county, Miss Edith Bralley and sister, Misses Blanch and Alberta Nesmeth and Mr. H.O. Martin, all of Douglas county.

Eggs have taken a drop from 15 cents to 8 cents.

As we go to press we learn that the editor of this sheet is laying very sick.

Joseph Highberger was interred in the Huffman cemetery after a long spell of slow fever.

Ladies if you want your old hats trimmed in the latest styles, call on Mrs. T.W. Davis. If you want hat trimmings, remember she keeps a full line of flowers and other trimmings.

Sheriff Hancock and deputy, of Douglas county, was in town in a quest of a man named Wrenfro who is wanted in Douglas county for two crimes.