Looking Backwards

25 Years Ago

Chaney Monument Works, operating out of Gainesville since 1971, will open a showroom in Ava next week.

The statewide tornado drill will be held around 10am today, it has been announced by the National Weather Service.

Ava basketball players earning recognition by SCA coaches include: Mindy Atchison, 1st team; Heather Breeding, honorable mention; Tobi Stover, 2nd team; Paxton Lovan, honorable mention; and Aaron Dalton, 1st team.

Ralph Turley, Mickey Sallee, Jeff Fleetwood, Justin Watterson and Bill Lambert, bowling as the “Ron’s Carpet” team, finished in first place in the Missouri State Men’s Tournament with a score of 3281.

Star Workers met in the home of Marie King. During the meeting, Mrs. King demonstrated how she crocheted rugs using plastic bags.

Annalynn Dietzel, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Dietzel formerly of Ava, pledged to the Sigma Pi Alpha social sorority at Central Methodist College.

The Rev. Will Havens, Ava, a retired pastor, recently published his sixth book, Pleasant Moments, a collection of original poems written by Havens.

Jeremy S. Bradshaw, the son of Lewis and Cheryl Bradshaw of Ava, recently enlisted in the United States Navy.

Davis Tire & Wheel is now open for business in the former Herrell Station building. Owner Dwayne Davis is planning a grand opening.

James Transano, Wolf rank in Cub Park 77, received the God and Me Award on Scout Sunday.

A benefit pig roast is scheduled for Jessica Silvey, gunshot accident victim, daughter of Dale and Joyce Silvey.

Oca D. Cooper, of Meadowbrook Manor, will celebrate her 100th birthday.

Roger Pool visited the Death March Museum located at Bataan in southern Luzon, 70 miles from Manilla.

Eight Ava Middle School students were selected to perform with the Junior High All-District Choir. They are Jeremy Bright, Andrew Steward, Amy Kim, Matt Welker, Amanda Rhoades, Christina Corum, Jerry Davidson and Caycee Hennan.

John Hampton, Lula Mae Denney, Janelle Hutchison and Mabel Everett received service awards for 30 years at Rawlings.

Mark House, principal of Thayer High School, challenged students and faculty to raise $1500 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It they could meet the goal he’d shave his head. They did, and he did. A total of $2,102 was raised.

50 Years Ago

An Ava man, who was being transported to the state mental hospital in Nevada by Douglas County Deputy Sheriff E.B. Riley, escaped serious injury when he attacked Riley, resulting in the deputy losing control of the pickup he was driving and overturning.

Dolan Hawkins, football coach and geography instructor at Ava High School, will conduct an organized trip into the wilds of Quetico Provincial Park of Canada,

Miss Hilde Haden, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Haden of Ava, has advanced to finalist status in the National Merit Scholarship contest.

Mrs. Gerald Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curby Welch of Ava, is on a tour of Rome, Italy, with a group of servicemen’s wives. She is the wife of Sp5 Gerald Walker.

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Waters of Ava announce the birth of a daughter, Roeena Jean. She has three sisters, Clarissa, Tina and Missy.

Mrs. Bill Mayer is home recovering from minor leg surgery.

Little Stevie Johnson spent the day with Edith Kastning while his mother, Yvonee Johnson, was in Springfield.

People who whistle at work are all too numerous.

The Up’n At’t 4-H Club, a community service club, will erect a warning signal to be used when a funeral is in progress at Penner Cemetery.

Mr. and Mrs. Price Rogers and Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Chaney dined Tuesday in Cabool in honor of L.E.’s birthday.

On this past Valentine’s day Susan Marie Houser became the bride of Sgt. Steven Edward Watson, who has just returned from a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam.

If everyone minded their own business, what would we talk about at lunch?

John S. Spurlock, of Ava, A Spanish-American War veteran, celebrated his 93rd birthday at his home. A retired carpenter, he reads and watches TV for entertainment and also reads the Bible a lot.

Mr. and Mrs. Morris Dye of Clarksdale, Mississippi, have moved to the David Crighton rental home. They have four sons; three are in Ava Elementary School.

We would like to express our sincere thanks to all who sent cards, letters, flowers and food. This kindness has meant so much. – The Ernest Ellison family.

School lunch for Tuesday: Meat patties, buttered lima beans, lettuce salad, peach pie, bread and milk.

Ava High School’s basketball team ends the season with 6-16 record.

The Herald wants a picture of your child to print in its forth-coming feature, Kiddies Korner, a series of photographic studies of local children. Del-Jon Studio, experienced children’s photographers, will be in charge of photography. There is no charge or obligation for taking the pictures.

The Ava-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce is presenting their third annual style show. The event will feature the new spring fashions in ladies dresses, ensembles, and also the latest in hair styles.

75 Years Ago

Jess Ross sold the Ross Grocery to Mr. Stanfield of Cabool, who is expected to return to Ava later this week to assume management of the business.

Private First Class Bob Wilson, son of V.R. Wilson of Ava and Mrs. Irene Wilson of Springfield, was killed in action. Private Wilson had formerly been reported missing in action in Belgium, in the “Battle of the Bulge.”

Miss Alphanetta Wallace, supervisor of Ava High School home economics department, left for Springfield where she will remain for a few days while undergoing treatment for a back ailment.

Mr. and Mrs. Lenard Dickson entertained a group of friends in their home in honor of the birthdays of Mrs. Dickison and Mrs. Phillip Wagner.

First Lieutenant Charles E. Yeoman, bombardier on a B-24, who has completed 41 missions in the CBI theater of war, arrived in Ava and is spending a 21-day furlough with Mrs. Yeoman and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Yeoman.

The Holt and Ousley Produce was sold to Gerry Vernon of Gainesville. Mr. Vernon, who operated a product house there, formerly lived in Ava. Ray Isham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ora Isham of Ava, who has been assisting Mr. Vernon at Gainesville, will operate the Vernon produce here.

Ivan Burdett of Forsythe transacted business in Ava this week.

Billy Ellis, who has been studying in the Sourthwest Teachers College in Springfield, arrived in Ava and will remain here for the between term vacation visit with his mother.

Miss Una Ellison entertained four members of the Le Bon Vivant club in the home of her sister, Mrs. Roy Dean and Mr. Dean.

Two brothers, Staff Sergeant Marion Wood and Private Ray Wood, spent four days together somewhere in Italy. They are former residents of Douglas county and Private Wood’s wife is making her home at Vanzant.

School was dismissed at Champion last week on account of high waters and sickness.

Pauline Hutchison and Joan Cooley visited in the home of Mrs. Elmer Hicks.

The H&S Cleaners, for the past nine years operated by O.M. Swick, was sold to Cloin Pettit and Donald Martin. Mr. Martin at one time assisted Mr. Swick in the work at the cleaning shop.

Marine Platoon Sergeant Ralph W. McClendon will be heard over station KWTO of Springfield, when that station will broadcast a recording made by the sergeant aboard ship enroute to Iwo Jima. Sergeant McClendon, the son of Mrs. Lena McClendon of Ava, is a tank commander of the 4th Marine Division.

100 Years Ago

The Ava highschool basketball games at Mansfield resulted in a victory for the Ava boys and a defeat for the Ava girls. The score for the boys game was 28-22, and for the girls game 12-14.

Why can’t Ava have a new gymnasium like Mansfield? Is Ava to be surpassed in any way by Mansfield?

The Crescent Electric Co. of Mansfield will move to Mtn. Grove, and has arranged to expand the business.

A petition is being circulated asking for the annulment of the recent incorporation of Norwood as a city of the fourth class.

Seymour has arranged for a high class lyceum course for the season of 1919-20.

Mrs. Anna Matthews and daughter Naomi who have been confined to their bed with the flu for the last two weeks are able to be up again.

Cleave Vogt called on Miss Chrissie Barnes, in spite of the snow.

John Miller is digging a cellar for Roy Matthews.

Bert Powell lost a cow last week.

Pat Brown bought a team from Wm. Burden last week.

A.P. Clarkson of Hammond has placed an order through the Ava agency for a Dodge touring car.

R.H. Greer of Marshfield was in Ava interviewing canners relative to new machinery and other supplies for the coming season.

Oral Able, son of Mr. and Mrs. V.R. Able of Squires, died of typhoid fever, after an illness of about three weeks.

A surprise birthday dinner was given at the home of A.M. Bishop in honor of his 72nd birthday.

The Ava High School debating teams was again victorious when it defeated Monett High School at Monett. Our boys who have been doing this work, Lester Carrick and Floyd Hitchcock, deserve great credit for their accomplishments.

New students entering school are: Misses Lela Ridgway, Iva Hendrix, Kate Bywater, Daisy Coats, Orpha Plumb, Josie Pearson, Ruby Sturman, Ragee Sturman, Maud Dunn, Alma Fowe, and Dorthy Morgan.

Marriage Licenses were issued to Richard B. Steward and Dorothy Pennock, both of Ava, and Joe Roe, of Ava, and Clara Robertson, of Squires.

The old Iron Bridge Distillery near Liberal has a stock of $1,056,000 worth of whiskey. A barrel was stolen valued at about $4800.

Honey for sale. 35 cents per lb. Bring your bucket. – Fletchers Cafe

E.Q. Johnson of the Murray-Inman Milling Co., departed on a business trip to Springfield.

Elee Davis and family departed for Greene county where they will locate on the farm recently purchased by J.F. Holestine of this city near Springfield.

Gus Boone of Fredonia, Kan.,, formerly of this city, spent a few days here this week. It is reported that Mr. Boone is thinking of moving back to Douglas county.

125 Years Ago

Lexington, Mo., citizens subscribed over $100,000 to bridge the Missouri river.

Maryville, Mo., citizens who attended Abraham Hull’s funeral are panic stricken. He did not die at Hot Springs, Ark., from blood poisoning. Smallpox is the alleged cause.

M.F. Jackson, of Taney county, entered the Normal.

The Normal is still on the increase. Seven new students this week.

Prof. J. Cavanaugh, the “greatest pantomimist on earth,” or off, for all we know, will give an entertainment at the court house in Ava.

John Squires, Ed. Ray and Prof. E.G. Warden, prospective candidates for school commissioner, were in the city attending Masonic Lodge.

C.F. Acock, treasurer of Boone county, Ark., who is said to be $3,500 short in his accounts, skipped out for parts unknown. He ordered his mail sent to Springfield, MO, and that was the last of him.

L.S. Huffman is preparing to attach rollers to his grist mill and will be ready to do custom work in a few weeks.

The following marriage license has been issued by Recorder Spurlock: Ira W. Sullivan to Ada M. Rowe, both of Ava.

Marshall Brooks fell 100 feet in a zinc mine near Aurora, Mo., and was killed.

The Arkansas house instructed a committee to investigate the insane asylum management.

John Goodwin, a prominent farmer living near Holden, Mo., accidentally shot himself and died instantly.

The Oklahoma legislature has amended the divorce law so that a divorce becomes absolute in ten days, allowing no appeal after that time, and both parties can marry at once.

Joe Dean was hanged twice at Fayetteville, GA. The rope broke at the first drop.

Chancellor Snow of Kansas University declares that last month was the coldest in ten years and only the Februarys of 1875, 1881, an d1855 were colder.

Representative Julian has introduced a bill in the house taxing bachelors. It provides that the county assessors of the various counties are required to assess bachelors according to age and divide the money among the old maids of the counties.