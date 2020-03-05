Local Students Graduate from Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD (03/02/2020) –– Missouri State University conferred more than 1,500 degrees to students in fall 2019.
Past the standard expectations, the university recognized 22 students for their work with a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.
Samantha Harris, Ava, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design;
Greta Rueschmann, Ava, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Movement Science;
Alec Schmacht, Ava, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Conservation and Management;
Emily Vaughn, Ava, graduated with a Master of Science in Education in Literacy;
Kalynn Woods, Ava, graduated with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
