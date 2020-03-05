Local EMA Office to Conduct Additional Siren Tests March 11

Ava-Douglas County Emergency Management has plans to test the storm sirens next week on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m.

The emergency team advises that the tests are conducted to allow for inspection and maintenance of the equipment, and multiple runs may occur throughout the day. This event will test all four sirens located throughout town.

If by chance inclement weather threatens our area on March 11, the test will be rescheduled for 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 18.

The testing is facilitated to ensure public safety, as well as ready use of equipment.