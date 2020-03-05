Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

March 2 – Past time for me to check in with all my Herald readers. Thanks for urging me to write some news from the Little Creek residents.

My sister Jean called with news of her visitors, namely Martha Lee and John; LunaBelle and Sue, Jim’s niece and sister, who had dinner with Jean and Jim last week and Jack Brewster came bringing them a rabbit. In my opinion, the best eating of any meat. I used to raise rabbits until I was unable. So happy healthy eating for good friends of Jack’s.

Norval and Robyn Tetrick took a ride over to Branson, a spur of the moment trip, late Saturday. They both decided to go earlier next time because neither one likes to drive after dark.

Robyn says Lydia, her adorable great granddaughter, always wants to come home with them and of course, they are always willing.

My great grandson, Bobby Lige Weyranch, is having surgery on his ears March the 11th to remove tubes and put in new ones. Please keep him in your prayers. He lives with Grandma Kim whom he calls Mommy. She has had him a long time. They live near Springfield. He loves to come to Grammy’s house and I sure love having him. He is the only little one in our family and we all spoil him.

I talked to sister Jo Sunday. She had been home to spend the week end with Chris. Jo lives with her daughter and son-in-law, Mike and Vickie Prock, near Ava. She is always happy to spend some time on the farm.

Nicole Robertson spent the weekend with Karen and Greg and with her Dad. She and Karen came over for awhile. Always happy to see them both.

Karen, Donna, Nicole, Kathy and friends went dancing, at least Karen and Kathy danced. The Hollow Treat band had a gig and everyone enjoyed time together Saturday night. They play next week in Arkansas.

I talked to my step daughter, Nina Heath, Monday. She and Annie were doing good. They live in West Plains near her daughter, Donna. See gives me updates on Ron and Sherry, her other daughter and all her granddaughters and son, Matt. She and her sister Chrissy call me regularly.

I have burned about all my wood pellets, a ton this winter and now they are out of pellets where I get them the cheapest.

Nicole and Ashley came by Saturday evening. We talked away their time.

I had lost my instruction book for my old sewing machine and Joseph put it on an app in my phone. Isn’t it amazing the things we have now that we never imagined and how the young folk can do anything and find anything on a little old phone box.

I must brag on my grandson who works for me two days a week. He has washed all my walls; Put-up, all washed and shiny, my pictures; cleaned out a junk bedroom and made it beautiful. I cannot do without him. Everyone needs a man around the house, at least one that will do things. I am proud of Joe. He does things Robyn and I can’t do.

Hello Sue. Thanks for the card and letter. And hello to all my readers and Facebook friends.