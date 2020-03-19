Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

Okay Ava, here is your chance to ask yourself “How can I be of use?”

Governor Parson has issued a State of Emergency as of 4:30 pm. March 13th, 2020.That is fact.

What is also factual is that this is a situation in which we cannot isolate ourselves from reality.

Instead of buying up every last roll of toilet paper, we need to focus on how to protect our first-responders. Do they have what they need? Our Police, Sheriff, Ambulance crews? Our health-care workers?

Then, we need to think about our neighbors… especially the vulnerable ones in our community. Gathering in large crowds – which you did already buying up all that hand sanitizer – is probably not a good idea. But if you think you can survive this alone, you’re wrong. So, step up. Be fully human, and ask…

How can I help?

Blue Barringer

Ava, MO