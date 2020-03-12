LEGAL- Rogers and Jolly Trustee’s Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of that certain note secured by Deed of Trust executed by William B. Rogers, single man and Ashley Jolly, single woman, dated August 4, 2009 and recorded on August 11, 2009 as Document No. 091325 and Loan Modification Agreement dated April 24, 2014 and recorded on August 4, 2014, as Document Number 141181 and Loan Modification Agreement dated July 5, 2019 and recorded on August 8, 2019, as Document Number 191347, Office of Recorder of Deeds, Douglas County, Missouri. The Successor Trustee will on April 3, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 o’clock A.M. and 5:00 P.M. more particularly at 11:30AM, at the Douglas County Courthouse, 203 SE Second Avenue, North Front door, Ava, MO 65608, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate:

All that part of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of Section Thirty-four (34), Township Twenty-six (26), Range Eighteen (18), which lies South and West of State Highway “T”, as in now exists, except that part of said SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 34, which was conveyed to “Mound Fundamental Baptist Church”, by Deed recorded in Book 117, Page 464 and described as One square acre lying in the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 34, the West side of the right-of-way of Farm-To-Market Highway “T”, being the East boundary of said acre, and South line of said forty, being the South boundary of said acre, all in Douglas County, Missouri, except any part taken, deeded or used for road or highway purposes.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the costs of executing this trust.

S&W Foreclosure Corporation

Successor Trustee

Pub Commences March 12, 2020

S&K File No.19-033602

By: Shapiro & Kreisman, LLC

Purported address: HCR 69 Box 80, Oldfield, MO 65720

