LEGAL- Morelock Builders and Associates Inc.

Morelock Builders & Associates Inc. is soliciting qualified MBE/WBE subcontractors/materials suppliers and Section 3 Residents and Business Concerns to bid on the construction of Logan West Living, Rogersville, Mo consisting of 39 family units (6-plexes &4-plex). Plans will be available on or about March 16, 2020 at Springfield Blue Print’s online plan room or can be purchased from Springfield Blue Print. RFIs are due no later than 8:30 am Thursday, March 19, 2020 with bids due to Morelock by 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Submit via email to tmitchell@morelockbuilders.com or fax (417-863-8686). Logan West Living has mandatory 10% MBE and 5% WBE participation. We encourage MBE/WBE certified contractors to apply. For additional information, contact “Logan West Estimating” as 417-864-6661.

Related