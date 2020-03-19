LEGAL-Missouri Department of Conservation Mowing and Area Maintenance Bid

The Missouri Department of Conservation is accepting bids on two contracts for mowing and area maintenance. The contracts consist of mowing, trimming, privy cleaning, grill service, and trash pickup on areas located in Douglas County and a second contract on areas in Wright County. The contracts will run from April 15 through September 30, 2020 with potential of yearly renewal. Sealed bids are due April 7th, 2020 at 10:30am CST. Contact Jordan Puetz, Crew Leader, at 4417-746-0291, ext. 1483 to receive bid packets and for any additional information.LEGAL
