LEGAL – Jill S. Cawthra Trustee’s Sale

In re: Jill S. Cawthra, single person

TRUSTEE’S SALE–Default having been made in the payment of the promissory note described in and secured by a certain deed of trust executed by Jill S. Cawthra, single person, dated February 10, 2017 and recorded February 14, 2017, as Instrument No. 170287, in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, the undersigned successor trustee at the request of the legal holder of said note, will on Friday, April 3, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (At the specific time of 11:30 a.m.) at the North front door of the Douglas County Courthouse, in the City of Ava, State of Missouri, sell at public venue to the highest bidder for cash, the following real estate described in said deed of trust and situated in the County of Douglas, State of Missouri, to wit:

THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4, EXCEPT THE SOUTH 20 FEET OF THE WEST 20 FEET OF EVEN WIDTH, THEREOF; ALSO, THE S 1/2 OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4, ALL IN SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 27, RANGE 16.

SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, RIGHT-OF-WAYS, RESTRICTIONS, OR RESERVATIONS, OF RECORD.

For the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness and the cost of executing this trust.

Centre Trustee Corp.,

Successor Trustee

St. Louis, Missouri

www.centretrustee.com

Notice:

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. Section 1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

March 12, 2020, 1st insertion