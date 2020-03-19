LEGAL-JERRY ELDON ENGLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
PROBATE DIVISION
In the Estate of: JERRY ELDON ENGLE
Case No. 15DG-PR00020Deceased.
NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JERRY ELDON ENGLE, Deceased:
You are hereby notified that the undersigned Personal Representative will file a Final Settlement and Petition for determination of the persons who are the successors in interest to the personal/real property of the decedent and of the extent and character of their interests therein and for distribution of such property, in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, on April 21, 2020, or as may be continued by the Court, and that any objections or exceptions to such Final Settlement or Petition or any item thereof must be in writing and filed within twenty days after the filing of such Final Settlement.
______________________________
Daniel P. Wade, Attorney
Wade Law Firm
LLC
PO Box 698, Ava, MO 65608
417-683-4117
_____________________________
Shelia Miller,
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 308, Ava, MO 65608